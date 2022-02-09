Nelly Apologizes For Viral Peter

Nelly’s most private body parts have gone viral, something he since has apologized for.

Nelly is in the news once again. The brother, who is almost 50 years old, has a sex tape in circulation across the Internet. Come on brah!

He accidentally, and allegedly posted a video of himself getting oral sex from a woman. He is not in the video, at least his face is not, but he did show up on his Instagram live feed. Seemingly an accident, the video was erased relatively quickly. But, as you know the Internet, somebody screenshotted and distributed online.

Roughly 3,000,000 people were able to witness it if you go and assume all of his followers went to see it. Anyway! It went viral, especially on Twitter.

Twitter is clearly in the more interactive platform and therefore the comments were hilarious! I know we reported on all of this, but we did not update to say: he said sorry!

Since he is Peter was made public, Nelly has since apologized for the incident.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.” – TMZ

Team Nelly is scared he may have a breach in security.

What are your thoughts on this?

I still remember this: