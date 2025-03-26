Nelly Reveals Why “MTV Cribs” Was “Worst Thing” He Ever Did & How It Affected His Mom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nelly has explained why he has regrets about his appearance on one of MTV’s most beloved, now defunct, original series in the early 2000s.

During a recent interview with The Cruz Show, Nelly opened up about his appearance on MTV Cribs and why he considers it a major misstep in his career. According to the St. Louis-bred lyricist, after his episode aired in 2002 amid the fourth season of the hit show, the opportunity to flaunt his lavish lifestyles turned into somewhat of a cautionary tale—in hindsight.

“Hell yeah, that one was real,” Nelly confirmed when asked if his episode of the show accurately reflected his home at the time. “I sold it. I had to get rid of it. It was the worst thing I did.”

Nelly explained that showcasing his home on national television made it a target for unwanted attention, leading to an incident that directly impacted his family. The house, located in a historic area in in his hometown, was built in a prime lakeside spot with no gated protection. This lack of security led to an alarming situation involving his mother.

“People were pulling their boats up to the dock—my mom was out by the pool,” he recalled. “Muthaf***as pulled a boat up on the dock. Walk up the dock. And y’all don’t know my mom, but my mom is off the chain. She started, ‘Yo, what the? Get your ass—’ you know what I’m saying?”

Nelly soon realized the house was no longer a safe place for him and his family, leading him to install gates and eventually sell the property. Looking back on the move, the “Grillz” rapper explained he was using the in-home studio for his artists at the time and had even invested sentimental value into the property before letting it go.

“I thought I was going to be there forever,” he admitted. “I never knew. I was like, ‘This is it. This is fly.

I’m going to be here forever’. No, I won’t be here another year.”

Now, with a new chapter in his life alongside his wife and mother of his child, R&B singer Ashanti, Nelly is considering a move out of California in search of a quieter, more spacious environment.

“We’re looking to probably move down to Tennessee or some s###,” he admitted. “No state tax. Love an old Nashville right about now. Somewhere quiet. Some acreage.”

While he appreciates Los Angeles, he finds the lack of privacy frustrating.

“You can’t p### off your balcony without hitting the neighbor,” he joked. “We’re on top of each other out here. It’s insane.”

As for other relocation options, Las Vegas is off the table for Nelly due to his gambling habits.

“I gamble too much. I’m not going to lie to you,” he admitted. “I think I’m a winner. I’m going to fight. To the end. To the very end.”

Watch the full interview clip in the video above.