New Edition Is Planning A Major Comeback!

I did not watch the verses with Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat but I got a good idea of what it was. There were significant commentary on the singing talent, the weight and the timing. A lot of people didn’t even know that it was happening. I did, but I forgot as well. Anyway I have good news for y’all and it has nothing to do with Bobby Brown losing weight. According to my sources new addition is working on a reunion.

If you remember, the group was played with infighting and legal drama that tore them apart. If you know anything about a New Edition, the group has several factions and several groups and several artists, all of which comprise one incredible collective. However, two of the group members Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill took control of the group name by getting it copy written. That resulted in major beef and accusations of foul play.

Last year, they announced that they made it right, that ALL members Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny were all now owners of the name “New Edition.”

Anyway, my trusty sources are telling me that the group we all love is preparing a major comeback! Now, keeping it a BEAN, I heard they were planning this a ways back. But I believe Covid-19 pushed it back. Anyway, with the drama in the rearview, we need ti get it popping expeditiously!