Nick Cannon Might Be Expecting His 12th Baby!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon is possibly about to be a father of 12 if the rumors are correct.

Nick Cannon is at it again, allegedly. The rapper, mogul, and entertainer is likely expecting to have his 12th child in the very near future. Alyssa Scott, the future child’s mother, actually made the announcement with a baby bump. You might remember last year Nick and Alyssa had a son together that died right after being born. RIP ZEN! Zen passed after five months.

Alyssa showed her pregnancy in a bodycon dress while holding her 4-year-old daughter Zeela. That baby is from a previous relationship, but we know Nick Cannon is gonna bust through.

“With you by my side… 🤍,” she but under the caption.

People magazine summed up the Cannon Clan nicely.

In addition to Zen, Cannon shares sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Now, they have yet to confirm that Nick is the actual father, but the rumors are running wild. They are saying that he is indeed the father. These are just the streets talking. But, these days, the streets are not wrong too often.

If this is Nick’s 12, he’s got a whole basketball team with a bench! Prayers for a safe and healthy birth!