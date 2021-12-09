Nicki Minaj Celebrates With Nearly Nude Birthday Shots!

As an MC, Nicki Minaj’s words have impacted the world. This is why, yesterday, the Rudest Little Madam received mad birthday love.

This year, Nicki Minaj turns 39 years old. The “Seeing Green” wordsmith ensured to welcome The Barbz into her celebration. Yesterday (Dec. 8), an array of individuals, took time to wish the prolific MC a Happy Birthday.

“Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy,” insists the Queen pen’s IG caption. In a trio of tasty shots she serves the people. The postpartum physique is set out on stunning display. In one photo, she strategically balances a cake. This particular one finds her wearing a tiny pink thong paired with a sexy bejeweled body chain.

The next photograph boasts pure energy. In it, her magnetic smile trumps the prissy pumps. Bodacious curves, enhanced by an ample backside, makes the nearly nude photograph memorable. Nicki The Boss is on point.

Finally, in the last picture The Pinkprint rapper gives a nonchalant side-eyed glace. This snapshot suggests the most tiny move may erupt in an avalanche of cleavage. She is simply gorgeous.

In addition to the birthday cake, Nicki Minaj shares a sentimental montage of well-wishes. She states, “My fans said I never come online on my bday. I made it my business today to change that this year. Love you guys so much.

Happy Birthday, Nicki!