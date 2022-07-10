Nicki Minaj Confuses Fans More With Pregnancy Rumors

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj has put on some weight and her fans want answers. The rhyme queen gives answers, but they may not be the responses her fans want.

At least she is a good sport about this. But she is not giving y’all any answers

Last week, she set off a firestorm of rumors that suggested that she was either fat or pregnant. By the way, fat is a relative term when you look like Nicki. She still looks great, so I am not about to hate. But she has put on some noticeable pounds.

Well, some people thought they confirmed her status! And here, she shuts down the pregnancy rumors, saying that she is “FAT!”

Not to be outdone, she continues on to shut down the rumors that she is just fat and not PREGNANT.

NICKI MINAJ JUST ANNOUNCED THAT SHE’S PREGNANT ON IG LIVE!!!! pic.twitter.com/7jLKNjZPx9 — Nicki Minaj Access 🦄 (@AccessMinajj) July 10, 2022

People were definitely excited about the baby news, but a lot of people immediately recognized it as cap. Well, one of them is true.