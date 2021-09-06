Is Nicki Minaj Making More Threats Against The Defendant In The Ongoing Civil Case?

The case against Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, is getting messier by the minute. Now, word is that Nicki is refusing process service.

The victim in the case against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty claims that the rapper and her husband are refusing the service of the latest summons and complaint.

And, according to Jennifer Hough’s lawyer, she will move for the court to publish the summons and complaint if the couple continues to dodge their obligations in the case.

🚨| In new court documents filed, Jennifer Hough’s lawyer says that @NICKIMINAJ and sex offender husband Kenneth Petty are ignoring the serve of summons, and is requesting the US Marshals carry it out.



Is the ‘BedRock’ rapper stuck between a rock and a hard case? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gCTvguXhg5 — 🚂 #1 Female Rap Source 💨 (@TheFemaleSource) September 5, 2021

“We are writing to ask the court for an extension to serve the summons and complaint on Defendants Minaj and Petty,” writes Hough’s lawyer in a letter filed before New York Eastern District Court Judge Eric N. Vitaliano. “We are also asking the court to approve services of process via the U.S. Marshals office. If the U.S. Marshals are unsuccessful, we intend on petitioning the court for service of Process via Publication.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram stories to ask if anyone was “outside” and wanted to make “$50k,” because she “had a job for them.” There’s some speculation that this “job” involved further harassment of Hough to get her to recant her statement against Petty.

🚨| 38 year old ‘Hard White’ housewife is offering $50K to anyone “outside” who helps her while she’s holed up in her Beverly Hills home with husband.



Is the handy work she’s hinting at harassing victim Hough to recant her statement? 👀 pic.twitter.com/EWB9shVSaO — 🚂 #1 Female Rap Source 💨 (@TheFemaleSource) September 6, 2021

Recently, an associate of Kenneth Petty’s reportedly sent Hough a threatening message through Instagram. The associate, who went by the name of “Black,” reportedly offered Hough $20,000 in cash to recant her statement. When she refused, he began making public threats against her.

The US Pacer system confirms that Hough’s case against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty continues to go forward. Both Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are being sued by Hough for witness intimidation and intentional infliction of emotional distress for incidents that occurred in California and Georgia. Minaj is also being accused of aiding and abetting Petty.