Nicki Minaj Pulled Out of the VMAs — Was It Because of Kenneth Petty’s Guilty Plea?

Nicki Minaj has pulled out of the VMAs.

In a tweet, the embattled rapper announced that she won’t be appearing at the popular awards, which are set to air on MTV.

I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby. https://t.co/QkueA9fcOu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2021

Nicki Minaj didn’t go into details as to why she was pulling out of the awards ceremony, promising her “Barbz” that she’d “explain another day.” However, she took the time to thank Bruce Gilmore, the producer of this year’s VMAs, for his support in the matter.

On the same day that Minaj pulled out of the VMAs, her husband pleaded guilty to charges of failing to register as a sex offender.

According to NBC News, “Petty had initially pleaded not guilty to the single-count indictment but later changed his plea, court documents filed on Thursday show. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in January. Authorities in Beverly Hills arrested Petty following a November 2019 traffic stop after learning that he had moved from New York to California and failed to submit his sex offender status. He was released after posting $20,000 bail, but was arrested again last year after he was indicted in connection with the incident. He was released from federal custody on a $100,000 bond.”

Some fans are speculating that this is the reason Nicki Minaj isn’t playing at the VMAs. So, what do you think? You be the judge.