Nicki Minaj Shares A Little Known Fact About Future (Video)

Recently, Nicki Minaj sat down with Joe Budden. Of course, a thoroughly informative interview follows. In fact, within this exchange, she shares a little known fact about Future.

So, vulnerability and relatability are among the many adjectives which describes the masterful MC. Thus far, she has created a respected body of work. Moreover, it is her ability to effortlessly transform words which affords her relevant releases and longevity.

In the midst of exploring Rap’s ramifications, Nicki and Joe, examine the idea of Hip-Hop’s use of poetic license. So, as the conversation continues, the notorious narrator tackles the challenging notion. To clarify, she speaks on then genre’s unspoken suggestion of “keeping it real.”

Surprisingly, this is when the “Do We Have A Problem?” lyricist brings up Future’s name. In particular, the accompanying anecdote includes a particular situation with The ATLien. Certainly, Nicki Minaj gets blown away.

Future don’t even be doing drugs like that he just rap about it according to Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/CfHRU7cDlO — 💔 (@Splashystackss) March 9, 2022

“I remember I had a conversation with Future in the studio one time,” Barbie states, “and he said something I’ll never forget, and he laughed while he said it.” A resigned nostalgia wraps her words, then she shares “He was like, ‘Yeah, you know, people be thinking I’m really doing a lot of drugs because I rap about it all the time. But, they don’t even be knowing I’m a lightweight.’”

With this in mind, the “Bussin” wordsmith reacts, “I said, ‘Errr?’ in my head because there are a lot of people that are huge Future fans, for instance. And that’s how they’re going to feel closer to him because they’re doing what they’re hearing him rap about not knowing that he’s not like that.”

All things considered, is Hip-Hop simply a musical genre or an ever-evolving culture? Overall, what is expected from its contributors?