Nicki Minaj Swats Away Kai Cenat’s Mom Thanksgiving Wishes Over Stream Food Blunder

Get the scoop on the Thanksgiving drama involving Nicki Minaj and Kai Cenat’s mom.

Nicki Minaj has proven yet again why she’s notorious for having a cold-hearted demeanor.

Immediately following Thanksgiving, Nicki Minaj straight up gave Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s mom the cold shoulder in response to a shout out she dedicated to the New York-bred rapper during her son’s holiday stream. And unlike Keke Palmer, who shared a harmless story about her interaction with the “Anaconda” lyricist at the Met Gala, Cenat’s mom was simply wishing Nicki Minaj and her son, Poppa Bear, a Happy Thanksgiving.

.@NICKIMINAJ Mama Cenat just wished you and Papa Bear a Happy Thanksgiving 🩷 She loves you and the barbs dearly 🩷 pic.twitter.com/SIqfQe2pBx — Dessy (@romanwhodis) November 29, 2024

And yet, the streamer’s mother received a similar social media tongue lashing from Nicki — who appeared to be bitter over her last appearance on Cenat’s stream. In her response to the shout out, Nicki wrote a tweet from a third person perspective of her son in which she slammed Cenat’s mother over a food fail she claims left her traumatized.

“He said where his plate that yall didn’t have for his mama when she visited hungry that one time in ATL chi when she thought she was getting some good TRINI home cookin but instead she left with a headache & a glass of stale orange juice,” Nicki wrote in the tweet.

Nicki Minaj similarly displeased by Keke Palmer’s impression of her during their Met Gala exchange. Following the Nope actress’ latest appearance on The Tonight Show, Minaj has seemingly made it known that she doesn’t want to see anyone, especially Palmer, attempt to mimic her likeness or share info about their shared dealings with her.

In a tweet, the Queen rapper shared on Wednesday (November 20), she appeared to react to Palmer’s endearing rendition of their meeting at the Met Gala by threatening to levy a cease and desist against her.

Check out the post below to see the video of Palmer’s Met Gala anecdote about Minaj.