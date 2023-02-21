Nicki Minaj Turns Up In Trinidad’s Carnival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj returned home in Trinidad and turned up for Carnival. Check out some of the videos and pictures of the queen’s celebration!

Nicki Minaj might represent Queen, New York, but she was born in Trinidad. Over the weekend, she turned all the way up in her native land. They were happy to have her too! I wish there was so way for me to get close enough to smell Nicki! Sorry for allowing the creep in me creep out! Nicki remains the undisputed dopest lady MC, right there with the toughest guys. And she looks much better.

Anyway, she partied so hard with the rest of the Trini-Nation and it really made me wish I was from Trinidad & Tobago! Check out some of the scene:

Nicki and Patrice Roberts 🇹🇹🇹🇹😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/Oti8QFTIDm — Cali M ✍🏾💙 (@CaliMOfficial_) February 21, 2023

The good thing is this also comes with music as well. Nicki Minaj dropped “Shake The Place (Remix)” with Soca legends Machel Montano and Destra. This is a legendary link up, to say the least. The song has dropped and already has racked up half a million views, Carnival celebration. Seeing Nicki happy and in her element is really good stuff.