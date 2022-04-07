Nicki Minaj’s Former Manager Big Fendi Reportedly Got Robbed In Miami!

Nicki Minaj’s former manager has been the talk of the internet. Check out why.

Big Fendi is having quite a week. The man that discovered Nicki Minaj and brought her to a lot of us, it was reported that he was robbed of over $400,000 in jewelry.

This comes on the heels of the famous OG manager being joked on for pretending to jump out of a helicopter. If you saw it, you saw it. It went super viral because the helicopter door was never opened. It seemed like he literally found a random helicopter and pretended to travel with it. He laughed it off on Instagram, but it definitely wasn’t the best look for someone of his stature.

At any rate, he says that a Prada bag with over $400,000 in jewelry was stolen from a South Beach Miami hotel. He says he did all the protocol necessary to log the bag with them but it ended up being given to someone else.

Now, he is asking for our help in getting the perpetrator. He posted a screenshot of a man with dreadlocks and some sort of headgear that apparently took the bag with him. $400,000 is a lot of money! I actually hope he gets it back.

This is a tough, tough week for OG! Hopefully, it works out.