Nicki Minaj’s Husband Has Beef With Offset—But It Gets Weirder

The Nicki vs Cardi mess has bled into their respective men as well! But is there something more interesting going on in the wild world of rap promo?

Nicki Minaj’s spouse, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, seems to be mixed up in a “serious” beef with Offset, Cardi B’s husband. A circulating video shows Petty seemingly outside what appears to be Offset’s New York City hotel. It’s noteworthy that Petty is over 40 and STILL beasting in the streets.

In the video, Petty, accompanied by some associates, issues threats, saying, “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral, you know what I’m saying? We’re here to talk, but it ain’t really talk, though. You’re playing with the wrong people.” The motive behind this incident remains unclear, but Offset taunted Petty for his financial situation as he disembarked from a jet. YIKES.

After that, the threats circulated on social media and then a direct message exchange between Offset and Petty’s associate surfaced online.

But there was a plot twist in the middle…

And this is where things get weird. I am not sure why this dude is copping pleas like this, but this is happening. Now, here is the other part. I have been getting some intel on what is really going. I am hearing this young dude is really a rapper and essentially in the middle as an act of promotion. To me, it makes sense, because who is he? He’s just giving us all this unsolicited “stuff” and then this backtrack was crazy. So, is this just a new way to push popularity in the middle real drama?

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have maintained this ongoing feud over the course of five years and it continues. But for what? Now we are getting to the point where this could actually lead to physical altercations. There is a funny side to this—apparently Offset was in Atlanta when Petty and the goons were waiting for him “outside.”

The last time Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were in the same area, they got physical. Consequently, people do not book them together. Offset might want to be easy. An arrest warrant was issued in Germany for Petty in connection with an alleged assault.