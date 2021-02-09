Nipsey Hussle Is Coming Back!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Fans of Nipsey Hussle are in for a big treat this week. The rapper, who was tragically slain a few years ago, has a song with Jay-Z coming up. How, you may ask? The soundtrack to the movie “Judas And The Black Messiah” comes out later this week (Friday February 12th) and it features numerous songs from numerous artists, including the late great Nipsey Hussle and Jay Z. It also features Nas, Black Thought from The Roots, Rapsody, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Polo G, SIR, ASAP Rocky, H.E.R. and many others.
It actually looks like an incredible album that is a throwback to the 90s soundtracks that were so classic. I have to admit, it’ll be really good to hear Nipsey wrapping again, and with Jay Z? Going to be classic! We don’t know exactly when that song was made but it will be made available to us on Friday, February 12 along with the movie itself.
So for those that don’t know, the movie is based on the life of Fred Hampton, the young leader in the Black Panther Party. Fred Hampton was murdered, I mean assassinated in cold blood, in 1969 by the government. They literally drugged and shot up his house which also included his then pregnant fiancé. They didn’t care at all! The twist is that they used a “brother” to get the job done. The movie also drops on Friday! Look for it!
By the way, Nas and Hit Boy (looking like Hit Man) have another banger!
new @nas E.P.M.D this Friday pic.twitter.com/kdYeUZl5E9
— Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) February 9, 2021