NLE Choppa Gets In Scuffle At Airport! Allegedly!

By: Houston Williams

NBA YoungBoy has a fan so hyped up that he allegedly attacked NLE Choppa in an airport and then taped it.

NLE Choppa is one of the most interesting characters in a long time, but that also attracts another element. Clout chasers! So, it seems like NLE Choppa was in a random airport somewhere and was minding his own business. Suddenly some dude steps up to him.

He repeatedly asks him who he was! He knows who he is! I guess he did not want to accidentally assault the wrong person on camera. Once he realized what was happening, it seems like he attacked NLE Choppa. There was a huge scuffle and then he hops on camera taking credit for an illegl assault!

Look at it!

On top of that, the dude tagged NLE Choppa! What is in the Kool Aid yall drinking?

So, the rumor is this dude is a follower of NBA Youngboy and decided to physically attack a rap artist at the airport. Wild!

NLE Choppa and NBA YoungBoy used to have a business relationship that did not workout, apparently. Now, they don’t talk. Wow. And on top of that, he does not like being compared to him. I guess this rando decided to put hands on him for the clout!

What do you all think of this?