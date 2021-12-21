NLE Choppa Puts A Foot On Asian Man And…Well, You Know What’s Next!

Cancel Time!

NLE Chopper went and did it. Slowly, but surely the Asian Community is getting upset over the depiction in a new video by the rapper. First of all, lets talk about the complicated relationship between the Black community and the Asian. For the longest, we have seen tension and Hip-Hop helped put that in the front. Ice Cube was one of the biggest voices, but also movies like “Menace II Society” also. But, a lot of this was real life. Like Latasha Harlins, a 16 year old African-American girl, who was murdered by Soon Ja Du, a 51-year-old Korean-American bodega owner. I don’t think they call it a bodega over there in South Central Los Angeles, but that was a real life case. I cannot fully explain the Asian side of things, but I do know that there are Koreans, Chinese, Japanese and others so I don’t want to be an idiot about this. Feel free to tell me about your side of things.

Black folks have been recently accused of “Asian Hate” after they have projected the weird notion that Covid-19 was the Asian Flu or something. Wild! Then some people even got violent in places like New York. Now, NLE Choppa is from Memphis, Tennessee and was born in the early 2000s. He does not know anything about all that.

Peep the art of “Drop Sh#t.”

Spoiler alert, there is a music video with the “story” of this Asian man trying to kill NLE at a BBQ with his family. I will let you see it for yourself, but NLE wins. The video is pretty tripping. I am gonna bet this was a strategic move to offend, but there’s a bit of history here as well. Peep the vid.

Choppa’s words were not nice and some would say racist. I do knock really know what happened before he went live or the vid was posted. But, it was wild to see him joking, “Ying Ying over here took my daddy seat.” YIKES! Anyway, check out the video and let me know what you think.

Is this bad story telling or bigotry?

NLE Choppa has not really said anything, but he did make a remark tht seemed to be directed at the “controversy.”