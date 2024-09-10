NLE Choppa’s Baby Mama Denies Rumors He’s Gay, Claims He’s Been Trolling All Along

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rumors about NLE Choppa’s sexuality denied by ex Marissa Da’Nae. Discover the truth behind the speculation surrounding the rapper’s social media posts.

NLE Choppa’s ex Marissa Da’Nae has denied the rumors swirling about his sexuality amid his cryptic social media rollout for S### SZN.

In a brief portion of her recent Instagram Live session, Marissa, the mother of “Shotta Flow” rapper’s child, bluntly shot down the speculation about his sexuality. In case you missed it, fans began suspecting the Memphis rapper’s recent cryptic posts, which featured lyrics from Diana Ross’ iconic hit “I’m Coming Out,” were a signal that Choppa was coming out of the closet. However, Da’Nae set the record straight after fan speculation bled over into the comments of her IG live.

“My baby daddy—he is not gay,” Da’Nae emphasized after being clearly frustrated by the persistent chatter on the topic. “He is not gay. He’s not gay.”

Despite the fan buzz about Choppa’s social media posts, Da’Nae went on to firmly deny the rumors being peddled, explaining there is a much more succinct answer to detail why he’s doing what he’s doing. And according to Da’Nae, it’s all part of his strategy to stir up awareness for his upcoming projects.

“He just trolls y’all because y’all think he gay or whatever the f##k,” she explained. “I don’t know why y’all troll him, but it’s a marketing strategy. It’s an attention-seeking thing.”

Marissa continued, insisting that there was nothing more to this situation than a marketing scheme—but even if there was something more substantial, she asserted that his prerogative

“He not gay,” she said. “I mean, if he was, that’s his preference.”

NLE Choppa has used unconventional methods in the past to promote his music, from shooting promos with TikTok interviewing sensation Bobbi Althoff, to staging his own abduction to promote his short film (Nightmare on Cottonwood) and album Cottonwood.

Not to mention his recent appearance at an Atlanta Pride event sparked widespread conversation across the Hip-Hop industry, earning him both criticism and praises from the likes of artists such as Busta Rhymes. However, his recent use of the phrase “I’m Coming Out” had many convinced that he was hinting at something more personal. While it’s clear now that NLE Choppa is using the controversy to his advantage, his recent movements have certainly left fans puzzled.

No matter the case, as S### SZN looms on the horizon, the rapper’s ability to keep fans on edge with unexpected moves continues to dominate the conversation.

