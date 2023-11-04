NoCap Is Responsible For Viral A.I. Cartoon Rap Memes—Well, His Lyrics Are

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Are NoCap’s lyrics really that fire?

It’s been said imitation is the biggest form of flattery, but NoCap isn’t pleased with the current Artificial Intelligence trend that has his lyrics posted all over social media.

The Alabama rapper actually took to Twitter recently and expressed his disdain for the latest viral trend—which pairs lyrics from popular rap songs with meme-style images of fictional animated characters such as Peter Griffin of Family Guy and Harry Potter.

It appears the main reason NoCap is upset over the trend is seemingly due to the fact that his bars are going viral without being attributed to the lyricist who penned them. “I don’t respect des lil quotes stealing my flow & s### going viral,” NoCap wrote in a tweet stamped with evidence of the aforementioned memes.

Even though the bars are slightly different, the interpolation of the cadence and overall punchline is borderline plagiarism. At the end of the day, even though the “Vaccine” rapper is frustrated by the trend, we all know there is no such thing as bad publicity—for the most part.

Peep a few more of the AI-generated posts below.