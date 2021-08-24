Nore Offends Wu-Tang Clan Affiliates!!!

If you were around in the 90’s – YOU KNOW WU-TANG CLAN WASN’T NOTHING TO F WITH!

But, it wasn’t just the Clan. A whole slew of other artists went hard in the paint! There were affiliated acts like Killarmy, Brooklyn Zu, Cappadonna, Killah Priest, 4th Disciple, Mathematics, Sunz of Man, True Master, Streetlife and Shyheim The Rugged Child. I can’t even begin to list them all! It was an all-out industry bumrush! They were all talented! They were DOPE, but none of them achieved the success of the Wu-Tang Clan. There’s nothing wrong with that – nobody really did! That said, time has caused some people to forget.

I think Nore is one of those people! We love NORE! He has successfully transitioned into a podcaster and makes massive WAVES. As a rapper, he made waves too. He recently said something that offended some folks, most notably Shyheim. In the Mickey Factz episode of “Drink Champs,” Nore called the Wu-Affiliates “flunkies.” I know that Wu-Tang’s guys have not gotten the big accolades they deserve, but that’s no reason to call them flunkies! Also, many of them have better rhyme skills than Noreaga! This is facts.

Back in the day, Shyheim was known as the “Rugged Child,” But now he is the Rugged Man like RA. He’s got stray gray hairs coming out of his beard! He let Nore know how he feels about being called a flunky. Before you say something slick, remember Shy rapped with Jay-Z, Big Daddy Kane, Tupac, Biggie Smalls and Wu.

What do you think?