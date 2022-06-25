Omarion Ethers B2K Members In Rant

Let’s get this clear. Omarion is not off the hook.
This sh#t right here is inexcusable and should have O’s Black Card revoked.
The other night, we saw a Verzuz battle that was pretty horrible, from what I heard. Honestly, I did not see it. But I did see the visuals above of this Omarion dude and his brother eating watermelon like savages. I think they were using the watermelon to simulate oral sex. Awesome.
But this is not about that. This is about the aftermath, where the B2K members decided to rise from the Earth like Thriller zombies to diss their former bandmate. Yes, Omarion got washed by Mario. But it should not be these fellows talking.
First of all, Mario was taking super greasy!
The rest of B2K posted something like this:
So, Omarion’s decides to fire back. And he hit every target and maybe grazed Mario.
morning for my Hello Beautiful Magazine cover so
forgive me for being late to the party d. I wanna
take a moment to thank everyone for tuning into
Verzuz last night. Thank you @therealswizzz and
Timbaland for being trendsetters and providing this
incredible platform for artists. I had a great time!
Streams going up btw lol.
S/O to
@marioworldwide – R&B for the win!! Looking
forward to our next performance on July 29th at the
MGM Grand Harbor in Washington D.C. where YOU
will open up for me per usual 621
and ves there will be a sound check that date and
this time we won’t use your front of house sound
man.
I love all the jokes and opinions. Y’all are hilarious,
I’m enjoying the creativity . @ If you’re lucky
enough to be in this business for 22 years you
understand that at some point you will experience
malfunctions. It comes with being an artist and
making yourself vulnerable to the world. But to my 3
background dancers, I’m not surprised because this
is how y’all always been, even while in the group.
Praying for my downfall. Well, keep praying cause l’m
overbooked and busy. Meanwhile, y’all really gotta
get a job other than hatin on O. I heard UPS is hiring
Them B2K dudes are just messy!!!