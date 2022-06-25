Omarion Ethers B2K Members In Rant

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Let’s get this clear. Omarion is not off the hook.

This sh#t right here is inexcusable and should have O’s Black Card revoked.





The other night, we saw a Verzuz battle that was pretty horrible, from what I heard. Honestly, I did not see it. But I did see the visuals above of this Omarion dude and his brother eating watermelon like savages. I think they were using the watermelon to simulate oral sex. Awesome.

But this is not about that. This is about the aftermath, where the B2K members decided to rise from the Earth like Thriller zombies to diss their former bandmate. Yes, Omarion got washed by Mario. But it should not be these fellows talking.

First of all, Mario was taking super greasy!

The rest of B2K posted something like this:

So, Omarion’s decides to fire back. And he hit every target and maybe grazed Mario.



morning for my Hello Beautiful Magazine cover so

forgive me for being late to the party d. I wanna

take a moment to thank everyone for tuning into

Verzuz last night. Thank you @therealswizzz and

Timbaland for being trendsetters and providing this

incredible platform for artists. I had a great time!

Streams going up btw lol.

S/O to

@marioworldwide – R&B for the win!! Looking

forward to our next performance on July 29th at the

MGM Grand Harbor in Washington D.C. where YOU

will open up for me per usual 621

and ves there will be a sound check that date and

this time we won’t use your front of house sound

man.

I love all the jokes and opinions. Y’all are hilarious,

I’m enjoying the creativity . @ If you’re lucky

enough to be in this business for 22 years you

understand that at some point you will experience

malfunctions. It comes with being an artist and

making yourself vulnerable to the world. But to my 3

background dancers, I’m not surprised because this

is how y’all always been, even while in the group.

Praying for my downfall. Well, keep praying cause l’m

overbooked and busy. Meanwhile, y’all really gotta

get a job other than hatin on O. I heard UPS is hiring

Them B2K dudes are just messy!!!