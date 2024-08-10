PARTYNEXTDOOR Confirms Drake Collab Project Will Arrive With At Least 15 New Cuts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake’s collaborative album is apparently already fully fleshed out.

PARTYNEXTDOOR has appeared to confirm he and Drake’s forthcoming collaborative project is much further along than any of us could have imagined.

PARTYNEXTDOOR recently brought Drake out at his Toronto concert where they made the announcement about their upcoming joint effort. While it seemed as though was merely teasing the collab between himself and Party, the Internet immediately picked up on his mention of the album and began circulating news about it.

“Do what you need to do, I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly, Partynextdoor and Drake album will be waiting for you,” Drake said.

Now, it appears as though Drake wasn’t just putting on a show for fans and cappin’ while he was on stage during his brief appearance at the show.

In a recent interview, PARTYNEXTDOOR did, he not only confirms The existence of the album, but essentially affirmed the tracklisting for the project in a roundabout way. When asked what his favorite collaboration he has ever released, he alluded to it being the current music they are working on.

“The one we doing right now,” PARTYNEXTDOOR replied. “All 15, all 15 we doing right now.”

While details about the project, other than the word of mouth coming from the horse itself, are scarce, chances are this could be an electric collaboration for the pair of artists. Despite rumors circulating about a rift between Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, Drizzy gave the “Cheers” vocalist his flowers during his guest spot at his show — and pretty much called him the R&B G.O.A.T. in the process.

“I want to say this while I’m here, your music has changed my f###ing life, has changed my style,” Drake said. “Anytime I need to get inspired, I listen to some party s###.

“You know, you’ve done incredible songs for me. We’ve done incredible songs together. I’m so f###### grateful for you. I love you with all my heart. This f###### city loves you so much. Shout out to Party’s mother and father for birthing like I said, the greatest.”

Check out the brief clip above.