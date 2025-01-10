Paul Wall Recalls Pimp C Hilariously Dragging Him Over Approach To Their T-Pain Collaboration

Paul Wall has shared a Pimp C story, adding another layer of lore to the legend of the late rapper—and will likely get a laugh out of T-Pain if he catches wind of it. During a recent interview with Boss Talk 101 in Houston, The People’s Champ lyricist shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes story about the […]

During a recent interview with Boss Talk 101 in Houston, The People’s Champ lyricist shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes story about the beloved UGK rapper, recalling how Pimp C playfully roasted him during the video shoot for the remix of T-Pain’s#### song “I’m N Luv (Wit A Stripper).”

Using his infectious and energetic vernacular and knack for storytelling, Paul Wall set the scene, which he described as an unforgettable experience with the Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop. He started off by introducing Pimp C in the most fitting and over-the-top way possible.

“I’ll never forget the video shoot,” Paul Wall said. “We’re in Miami. It’s, you know, 120 degrees in the summer. And here comes Pimp C with this fur coat.”

"Y'all all on that square sht."



Paul Wall reveals Pimp C called him out for rapping about falling in love with a stripper on T-Pain's "I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)" Remix while on the video set for the song.



Paul Wall described the absurdity of the situation, explaining how he was drenched in sweat while it appeared as though Pimp C stayed cool as a cucumber.

“I got on whatever I’m wearing, you can see in the video, and I’m sweating like a hoe in church,” he said with a laugh. “But Pimp C, he don’t got one bead of sweat nowhere on his body. And he got a full fur coat. He might have a hoodie underneath too. He might have two fur coats on.”

“We like, ‘Damn, you got a window unit in the back of that or something?'” he said teasing Pimp C. “‘Because you ain’t sweating at all.’”

Wall then remarked on how he not only walked the walk, but he also talked it too. He said the UGK rapper had everyone on set cracking when he started roasting Paul Wall and the rest of the artists over the song’s romantic theme.

“Pimp C come over there, he said, ‘Yeah, man, y’all all on that square sh*t, Man’,” he said mimicking Pimp C’s larger-than-life personality rooted in his alter ego as a pimp. “Y’all over there talking about, oh, falling in love with strippers. Man, I ain’t on that. Man, I’m on that pimp s###.’”

Paul Wall concluded the hilarious story by admitting how fiercly Pimp C’s verse reflected his no-nonsense attitude. “And he sure was on his verse,” he said. “You know, we were falling in love with a stripper, and he was like, ‘Nah, y’all falling in love with my strippers.’”

Tragically, Pimp C passed away in 2007, just two years after the release of the “I’m N Luv (Wit A Stripper)” remix. However, Pimp C was able to leave behind a strong legacy of effortless cool and examples of his stature as an artist with hallmark Hip-Hop collaborations such as “Intl’ Player’s Anthem” with Outkast and “Big Pimpin'” with JAY-Z.