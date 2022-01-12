Pete Rock Set To Sue Nas Over Unpaid Royalties From Illmatic

Legendary DJ/Producer Pete Rock wants his money he says he is owed from mogul rapper Nas and says he will sue if necessary.

It looks like Nas and Pete Rock are going to court. This could get ugly really fast.

The legendary producer dropped the gauntlet today in a report by the New York Post, where he says that he wants to get his money from the seminal album Illmatic.

The Post even quotes Pete!

“Nas and his people have stonewalled me since 1994; My New Year’s resolution is to be compensated for my hard work on Illmatic,” he said boldly!

For now, we don’t really know where Nas stands on all of this because he is out here being a whole mogul. Pete Rock is not going after the labels, or any other institution this seems to be aimed directly at the rapper. I do not happen to know who ELSE may be liable for these monies Pete says he is owed.

So, what does this all mean!? It’s hard for me to say. Both of these guys are tremendous influences on hip-hop culture and iconic even. I am hoping they do not end up warring.

But it looks like they may since. so many people have sampled “The World Is Yours.”

Per The Post:

The track is the song most sampled by hip-hop artists from Nas’ catalog, according to insiders. It has been sampled by Jay-Z, Eminem, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and the late Mac Miller. The song was also used in the film “Antwoine Fisher,” directed by and starring Denzel Washington

We are going to keep this in the gossip zone for now until they actually file. They expect that to happen later this month if something dramatic does not happen. I am thinking this is traumatic!