PinkPantheress & Kendrick Lamar Collab Foiled By iPhone’s “Do Not Disturb” Feature

PinkPantheress missed out on an opportunity to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar because she was out on a date night. The “Boy Is Liar” rapper revealed the bombshell claim during her recent interview with i-D Magazine in promotion of her upcoming debut album, Heaven Knows. PinkPantheress alleges she and an unidentified male suitor were in the midst of a date night when the debacle unfolded.
Apparently, this guy she was with had the nerve to request that his buzzing rap star date silence her phone and set it to “do not disturb” mode for the rest of the night. As a result, she purportedly missed the text to hit the studio while enjoying a thriller with her non-exclusive bae.
“Oh f**k, I can’t even think about it,’” she said before adding, “I was watching Nightcrawler with this guy.’”
It’s certainly a crying shame the world may never know how PinkPantheress’ hyper-pop stylings would’ve paired with Lamar’s Hip-Hop-head friendly sonic identity.
I guess all we can do now is hope that the powers that be will align, and PinkPantheress and Lamar will cross paths once again in the near future.