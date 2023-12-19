Is Plies’ “RAW” Post About Anthony Edward’s Alleged Abortion Situation With Chief Keef’s Ex?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Plies must be trying to give out some free game right now.

Plies appears to have referenced burgeoning NBA star Anthony Edward’s abortion controversy involving Chief Keef’s ex-girlfriend.

In a tweet he shared on Twitter (X) and promptly reposted on Instagram, Plies seemingly criticized men who jeopardize their livelihoods for momentary pleasures of the flesh. More specifically, Plies addressed his trouble, understanding men who get rich then proceed to run around in the short but clearly calculated message.

“I Don’t Understand How U Can Work Hard All Your Life To Get To The Bag [money bag emoji]… Just To Run Around & F*ck Chicks ‘RAW’ Who Ain’t Got Sh*t!! Just To Give Them Your Hard Earned Money!!!! I Just Don’t Get It!!!!,” Plies wrote on X.

I Don’t Understand How U Can Work Hard All Your Life To Get To The Bag 💰… Just To Run Around & F*ck Chicks “RAW” Who Ain’t Got Sh*t!! Just To Give Them Your Hard Earned Money!!!! I Just Don’t Get It!!!! — Plies (@plies) December 19, 2023

Although Plies didn’t call out the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard by name, the rhetorical scenario he appears to be harping about is extremely similar to Edwards’ public falling out with Instagram model Paige Jordae. Earlier this week, Jordae (who was previously in a relationship and had a child with Chief Keef) accused Edwards of paying her $100,000 to get an abortion after their fling. According to Jordae, Edwards submitted the payment to her upon her confirming visual proof of the abortion.

Jordae shared text message exchanges as well as what appears to be proof of a six-figure wire transfer payment being sent to her. Edwards also addressed the situation in a statement on Twitter earlier this week.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” he said. “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

Check out the details of Ant’s situation below.