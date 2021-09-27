Plies Salutes One-Legged Fan Who TWERKED Onstage For Him

The last time Plies started trending, it was because he bought himself a whole new set of chompers.

(He looks good though.)

Now, he’s trending for a much sweeter reason.

Over the weekend, Plies hosted a show — and as fate would have it, a fan hopped onstage and began twerking for her life.

What made this interesting was, the fan only had one leg. And although Plies wasn’t clear about how the poor fan became an amputee, he shouted her out on Instagram nonetheless.

“I’m Not Sure Of Her Name & Or The Reasoning For Her Amputation (Leg). But This Moment Has Refocused & Reshaped So Much In My Life In Such A Short Period Of Time. Your Courage, Your Energy & More Importantly Your Resilience Towards Life Is Unmatched. I Took Something Of My Neck That Has Been Passed Down For Years In My Family B/c I Wanted U To Have It As A Token Of My Appreciation To U!!!” he wrote. “acts Your Life The Way U Did Mine. Keep Living Your Life To The Fullest & Thank U For Allowing Me To Be Apart Of Your Birthday Celebration. God Bless U Queen!!!! ❤️”

