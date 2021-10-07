Pooh Shiesty Faces LIFE In Prison For His Alleged Role in Two Shootings

Lontrell Williams, better known as rapper Pooh Shiesty, is looking at life in prison.

According to Rolling Stone, lawyers for the embattled rapper now say they no longer want a delay on his federal armed drug-trafficking conspiracy case, and it will instead proceed as expected on October 25th.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says that according to the complaint, Pooh Shiesty “fled the scene with two others, a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with $40,912 in cash fell out of the driver’s seat of the McLaren; investigators say the serial numbers on one of the recovered bills matched a $100 bill flashed on Williams’ Instagram account days before the robbery.”

In a separate incident, Pooh Shiesty “allegedly pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and waving it around the King of Diamonds club in Miami last May, allegedly firing a shot that hit a security guard in the ankle.”

If he’s convicted of all the counts he’s facing, he could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. It’s important to note, however, that the 21-year-old has a presumption of innocence, like every other potential defendant in the United States, and he is considered innocent until proven guilty.

We will keep you posted with any updates on his case.