Pooh Shiesty Quits Drank, Urges Fans to Stay Connected!

Currently, the “Still Remember” spitter sits behind bars. However, no judge can interrupt his aspirations to improve self. Therefore, Lontrell “Pooh Shiesty” Williams doubles down and officially quits drank. Also, he urges his fans to stay connected.

Earlier this year (May 30), the “Back In Blood” rhymer was arrested. While in Miami, the Memphis musician visits a strip club. There, that trip to King of Diamonds proves to be life-changing. Then, the emerging artist allegedly shoots a security guard. Consequently, many things in his life are changing.

Following this incident, an incriminating video surfaces. Reportedly, this footage allegedly shows Lontrell leaving the club with a weapon. For these reason, Mr. Williams is now sitting down.

Perhaps, while contemplating his prior decisions Mr. Pooh resolves to invest into self. He declares, “My skin glowing since I been sober can’t go back to sipping lean.” To add more context, the Instagram caption incudes a photo which prominently displays what looks like a bottle of lean.

Finally, the caption concludes with, “My mindset got different, I’m in prison before I’m sentenced they don’t even kno the life det I’m Living Dey trynna paint the pic of a menace… FreeTheBiggest.” Although, 2022 has yet to arrive, he is employing his resoluteness. Truly, the Tennessee talent seems serious.

So now, Pooh Shiesty has the opportunity to stand on his word. For anyone wishing to share words of encouragement they may. Please, do not hesitate to reach out. The trap rapper contends, “I love all my supporters.” Moreover, he then issues a call to action by saying, “continue to write me and send pictures.”

Above all, the emerging entertainer promises, “Ain’t too long till shiestman home …” Even, Blac Youngsta hops on the post to show some love.