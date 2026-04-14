Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Presents Defense Theory, Which Sounds Magical

Pooh Shiesty’s lawyer says that viral Staples trip might be nothing more than a routine studio move, but fans aren’t convinced.

Pooh Shiesty might as well get Jackie Chiles as a lawyer.

That Staples seems to be the crux of his current situation and the lawyer is talking. And my eyebrows. The Memphis rapper’s legal situation has already been under a microscope, but now a seemingly random office supply stop is getting dissected like it’s part of a crime drama.

So here’s what’s buzzing. Allegations started floating around that Pooh Shiesty made a trip to a Dallas-area Staples to print out contractual release paperwork tied to Gucci Mane. The implication, of course, is that something deeper was going on behind the scenes involving contracts, control, and possibly tension between artist and label head.

Enter attorney Bradford Cohen, who wasted no time shutting down the speculation with a dose of practicality that might not be as exciting as the rumors, but certainly sounds grounded in reality.

“The Staples thing. I don’t even care they’re at Staples. They’re going to a recording studio,” Cohen said. “Normally, my clients print off the lyrics for different individuals. If you have five individuals that are gonna be on one record, and they each have a section or part, they’ll usually print those things off, so l really didn’t care about the Staples thing.”

Now, let’s be real.

That explanation makes a lot of sense. Anybody who has been around a studio session knows it can get chaotic. But… late-night print job? Hmmmmmm….

What’s interesting here is how quickly the narrative shifted. Instead of focusing on music or legal outcomes, the conversation turned into a CSI-level breakdown of a Staples visit. That says more about the current climate than it does about Shiesty himself. Fans are watching everything.

As for Gucci Mane, his name being tied into this adds another layer. Their history, business ties, and the broader 1017 ecosystem mean any whisper of contractual friction is going to spark chatter.

You going going for this? Was that Staples visit to print lyrics or a contract release?