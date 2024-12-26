Princess Love Exposes Ray J & Sukihana’s Freaky Messages 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The drama erupted on social media after Sukihana shared an alleged DM from Princess Love using Ray J’s phone.

Princess Love is putting Ray J and Sukihana on blast, posting alleged messages between them exposing their alleged relations.

Sukihana kicked off the drama on Thursday morning (December) with a cryptic Instagram post. She shared a screenshot of Princess Love’s apparent message to her from Ray J’s phone.

In the DMs, Princess, who filed for divorce from Ray J for the fourth time earlier this year, tells Suki she doesn’t want Ray. According to Princess, she got hold of Ray J’s phone and discovered he was talking to multiple women.

It appears Princess thought Suki was one of these women and threw shade at her.

“By the way,” she wrote. “He said he hates when you keep calling him with no hair [on Facetime] lol.”

Sukihana posted the message on her Instagram feed alongside a trio of question marks.

However, Princess responded in the comment section, claiming the messages were from a month ago. She also claimed Ray J and Suki have been “messing” around but again repeated that she’s over him.

“I was trolling cuz he went through my phone,” Princess claimed. “They been messing I do not want Ray I was being petty.”

Princess then shared a few of her own screenshots, seemingly Ray J’s freaky messages to Sukihana.

“Since y’all wanna go viral so bad,” Princess wrote on her Instagram Story alongside the DMs. “Here you go [crying with laughter emoji].”

Ray J has yet to respond to either Sukihana or his estranged wife with whom he shares two children.

Princess Love filed for divorce in February, claiming she and Ray J mutually agreed to separate.

“We have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “This decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”