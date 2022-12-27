Pusha T Planning Gangsta Grillz

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pusha T and DJ Drama are cooking up something marvelous.

Sorry I am late on this one guys, but I was too busy eating turkey, mashed potatoes and also sleeping like a sloth. But, I wanted to share this great news, even if I am last to report. Pusha T aka King Push and Drake’s Worst Nightmare has confirmed that he is creating a new Gangsta Grillz project with DJ Drama.

DJ Drama has remained busy.

He dropped SNOFALL with Jeezy, Book of David with Dave East, Misguided with OMB Peezy, Results Take Time with Symba, and is getting acclaimed like he was before the feds busting him. I am excited to see what he and Push cook up. What is more interesting is that the VA Beach rap king is no longer down with Kanye West