Quando Rondo Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital

Quando Rondo is in some sort of trouble, but this time, it is his health. He’s reportedly in the hospital. Read up.

Quando Rondo.

We don’t exactly know what’s going on, but it looks like Quando Rondo is having some sort of a health issue.

According to reports and rumors, he was rushed to the hospital for some mysterious reasons. This all started from an Instagram story from the rapper. He said he’s in his hospital and he’s fighting for his life.“Pray for me, in da hospital fighting for my life.. #fuClean,” Quando Rondo wrote.

We don’t have too many more details outside of that. If you feel like it, add him to your prayers. I know a lot of people won’t be doing that. But it couldn’t hurt, right?

It really isn’t mentioned a whole lot anymore, but Quando Rondo is known as a dude that may have been party in the killing of King Von to many people. That was almost 2 years ago, but he is not convicted or charged of any crime. Quando has denied that he had anything to do with it. But he hasn’t exactly hidden his affiliation with Lul Timm, who is actually charged.

Quando Rondo has gone to great lengths to free his name from that mess. He says he was sleeping in the car prior to the shooting in Atlanta that took Von‘s life. He’s done numerous interviews on the issue and is not under investigation as far as we know. They did reportedly have beef though and clearly that has a lot of people looking at him sideways.

