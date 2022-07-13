Quavo Says He Hates Looking Like An Abuser After Saweetie Tumble

Quavo really hates that he looked like an abuser with Saweetie and that infamous elevator situation. hHe discusses in a recent interview.

If you have ever been young and in love, you know it can be complicated sometimes. Quavo and Saweetie were in love at one point in time. And, with the proliferation of cameras, one of their lower moments was captured on video. That video looked like they were in the midst of an abusive relationship. More importantly, it made Quavo look like an abuser of women. This is something that he abhors and hopes that does not destroy his reputation.

But mostly, he seems like he really hates the fact that the perception is out there that he might’ve been a woman beater and not a lover. I don’t think that is the prevailing idea, but some people are going to take that video footage to the bank. Now, some years have passed but it seems like it still lingers in his mind a bit. He’s talking about it.

During an interview with GQ magazine, said, “If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period. When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”

Take a look at it again:

The interesting thing is the tone that I am getting from him seems to suggest some form of regret. Almost like he wishes there were still a relationship between him and his ex. I could be wrong, but that’s what it seems like. One thing also that I think we should note, is that neither one of them has exactly seen their star shine brighter since they broke up. I’m not saying they are failures, because they are not. But they were good together. At least in theory.

Quavo and Saweetie in better times

I wonder what about this CAN’T he discuss?

Last year, he said what he said.

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall,” he said in a statement.