Quavo & Travis Scott To Team Up For Sequel To “Huncho Jack” Project?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Y’all think the project will have a Lana Del Rey feature?

Migos rapper Quavo appears to be hinting at a potential sequel to his and Travis Scott’s acclaimed collaborative project, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho.

In a post Quavo recently shared on Instagram, a short snippet of an unreleased track featuring Scott played in the background as his yacht sped on the waters of the open sea. Though the quality of the clip wasn’t at all ideal, it appears as though Quavo may have a more refined product on his hands as he teased in the caption, “Thinking HJ2? Tag Jack!”

When Quavo and Travis Scott first teamed up in 2017 for Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, the album, which debuted at number three on the Billboard 200, quickly produced several fan-favorite bangers. Featuring hits like “Modern Slavery” and “Saint,” the project captivated fans with its unique blend of Quavo’s melodic hooks and Travis Scott’s dark, atmospheric production.

The album not only topped charts but also dominated streaming platforms. It garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify in its first month and the music videos for its singles have collectively amassed hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

If Huncho Jack 2 is indeed on the horizon, the question on everyone’s mind is who will be featured alongside these two hip-hop giants. Quavo has recently branched out into unexpected territory, teaming up with Lana Del Rey for the track “Tough,” showcasing his versatility.

Scott, on the other hand, has been busy collaborating with big names like Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, hinting at a more diverse and eclectic sound for any upcoming projects. Imagine the possibilities if these artists, or perhaps other majors like Drake or Lil Baby, were to lend their talents to HJ2!?

Check out the snippet above.