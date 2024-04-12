R3 DA Chilliman & 03 Greedo Were Gunning For Competition Before Kendrick Lamar Dropped

R3 DA Chilliman and 032 Greedo really wanted that smoke before Kendrick Lamar welcomed it!

It’s as if R3 DA Chilliman and 03 Greedo saw the writing on the wall way before Kendrick Lamar’s bombshell verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You track “Like That.”

Though his bars seem nearly as nonchalant as the delivery feels lackadaisical, yet confidently rehearsed in nature, the intent of R3 and 03’s verses on “Only Problem” is clearly one not geared toward harboring rap friendships. Keep in mind, this track was released last September and cleared the way for R3’s recent album, The People’s Choice.

No matter the case, the lyrics have seemingly aged like a fine wine, for both artists, if said bottle of wine was purely acidic, that is. On one hand, 03’s verse from top to bottom is particularly inflammatory, as he kicks thing off by rapping, “I’m finna do a song with somebody that I don’t like/This n#### think we cool, but he won’t make it home tonight.” Bro is so over the West Coast rap scene he literally spits, “Don’t ask me ’bout no Cali rappers/All them n##### lyin’.”

And just like 03’s bars were dripping with vitriol, R3’s lyrics are equally corrosive in nature. I mean, dude might not have said, “Muthaf##k the Big 3, it’s just big me,” but R3 really didn’t have to the way big-upped himself in his verse.

“In the booth, beatin’ the mic like I’m Sonny Liston/In the house, searchin’ for money/Now they safe missin’, In the club, swingin’ my chain like a hula hoop/Everybody turn to opps, I don’t know who to shoot,” R3 raps seemingly without breaking a sweat.

R3 doubles down on his sentiments In an exclusive statement to AllHipHop in which he said, “My opinion on the West Coast competition right now is that my main competition is myself and outdoing things I’ve already done. I’ll maintain being on top by continuing to come with new flows, new lingo, new wardrobe, new fashion statements, all the things that make a person stand out in their own lane.”

Regardless of whether the actual rap civil war will go down, and/or if Drake and Kendrick Lamar will go bar-for-bar, one thing is abundantly clear: R3 isn’t backing down for any one man, unless its like a clown of himself or something crazy like that. And even then, he might even snatch his own chain and proceed to rap about it.

