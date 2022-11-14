A Famous Producer’s Son Was Caught Up In Racist Teacher’s Rant

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The boss of 808 Mafia isn’t happy after his son had to defend himself after a teacher claimed his race was “superior” to all others, sparking OUTRAGE!

How would you feel if your caucasian teacher referred to himself as a superior race but your black father makes nearly 80 times his annual salary selling beats?

Southside and the 808 Mafia have turned into the top choice for beats if you want to score a Hip-Hop hit. But he probably wanted to put the beats on his son’s racist teacher.

Melo, better known as Baby Sizzle was in class at Bohls Middle School in Pflugerville, Texas when he began to get into an open discussion with his teacher. Given all the current events surrounding race and religion, we can’t understand why this man debating with children.

Nonetheless, race takes center stage in the conversation. The teacher says “deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric which means that I believe my race is superior.”

The classroom of mostly black students reacts in a collective uproar as the teacher clarifies his comments by saying he believes everyone knows but is afraid to admit it. To make matters worse, the children say they have less respect for the teacher.

Mello and his dad both posted the conversation to Instagram. Southside called attention to his son’s right to education being denied while also speaking in defense of all the melanated children in the classroom.

Pflugerville School Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian issued the following statement:

We are aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students this week during an advisory class. This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation.

It’s funny how there’s all this talk surrounding the beliefs of Kyrie and Ye. Yet they aren’t the people responsible for teaching children of the masses. Somehow the teacher’s egregious conduct is only enough for a suspension.

via / KVUE