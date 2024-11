Watch as these legendary MC’s showcase their lyrical prowess in a one-take freestyle.

Method Man, Redman and Raekwon recently teamed up for a one-of-a-kind Hip-Hop cypher and it’s already turning heads.

In the latest edition of Red Bull’s Spiral one-take freestyle series, the trio of legendary MCs go toe-to-toe with each other, spitting a barrage of insane bars in back-to-back fashion.

Within seconds, it’s clear that Method Man, Redman and Raekwon still have the Midas touch and can turn any microphone they grasp into gold. However, Redman stood out in particular for once again showcasing his potent impact.

About midway through his blazing verse, the fiery lyricist name-drops Lil Wayne in what could already be considered a generational bar. Seemingly bridging the gap between the OGs and new school, Redman nods to Weezy’s influence while also commenting on the state of the culture.

“The rap game done birthed a lot of lames/New rappers, they hero is Lil Wayne/But my hero Billy Danze and Lil Fame,” Redman raps in part. “This rap industry, I don’t understand them/East Coast radio, sound like Atlanta.”

In an Instagram post AllHipHop shared highlighting Redman’s eyebrow-raising lyrical handiwork, countless users chimed in with their opinions of the meaning of the bar in the comments section. Raekwon himself assured viewers that the “Let’s Get Dirty” rapper wasn’t dissing Lil Wayne in any form or fashion.

“Little wayne is iconic !!!!! ” Raekwon wrote in his initial comment.

In a follow-up comment he added. “He saying the younger generation look up to wayne,” he wrote. “He look up to his generation.”

To add further context, Redman was paying homage to M.O.P.’s Billy Danze and Lil Fame. The Brooklyn-bred ’90s rap duo was a part of the Gangstarr Foundation. In 2000, their hit single “Ante Up” help boost the popularity of their fourth studio album, Warriorz, which reached No. 25 on the Billboard 200 chart.