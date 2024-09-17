Ralo Explains Why He Won’t “Pick A Side” In Longstanding YFN Lucci & Young Thug Feud

Uncover the deep message from Ralo about the support he shows for both YFN Lucci and Young Thug during their legal battles. Learn about the power struggles faced by Hip-Hop artists.

Ralo isn’t backing down when it comes to his support for both YFN Lucci and Young Thug, amid the alignment of the rapper’s incarceration.

In an Instagram post he shared on Monday (September 16), Ralo addressed the hate he has received, seemingly from Young Thug supporters, when expressing his support for YFN Lucci on social media. However, rather than get into the specifics of why he’s committed to holding both of his “brothers” down while they’re behind bars, Ralo went into depth detailing why he wants fans to cease with their “division” tactics. In doing so, he authored a profound message highlighting the growing power struggle between Hip-Hop artists commoditizing their intellectual property legally while oftentimes being investigated by government organizations for alleged criminal activity.

“Why everything I post #FreeLucci ah cornball axx nicca always in my comments telling me to pick sides,” Ralo wrote in part in the post. “We need to be trying to unite our men instead of adding more division. The government seeking to take down every empire we build and use our record labels or tribes to call us Gangs.”

Ralo then broke down how his own experience fighting a federal case amid his rise as a mainstream rapper. And it appears as though the main point he was attempting to make was the idea that he had been under the microscope for far longer than even he himself may have known. Despite the fact he was arrested the same year that his viral “Ahk Sh#t Pop Sh#t” single, in which he raps “12 can’t stop s##t” popped off.

“I wasn’t arrested until April 2018, but been under investigation for over 15 years,” he wrote. “My case was never about weed they just used that sht to and put me away and I ain’t the only one they trying to do that to. I said all that to say I ain’t turning no brothers against each other nor am I selling dope. I do distro promo and rap… #FreeThug #FreeLucci @grassvalleydistrictla.”

YFN Lucci accepted a plea deal in his Georgia RICO case earlier this year in January 23. He pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act after Georgia prosecutors dropped 12 of the 13 counts against him from a 2021 RICO indictment. While Thug has not been as fortunate in his ongoing YSL RICO trial, he did catch a break when Lucci refused to testify against him last year.

