Wack 100 And 6ix9ine Host 3-Hour Talks With Akademiks…

Weird Year

Wack 100 & Tekashi69.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any stranger, Wack 100 and Tekashi69 have apparently conducted a three hour interview. This interview was done by DJ Academiks, DJ named after a clothing line.

This all started when Tekashi69 trolled Wack 100 after his client and artist Blueface fought in a boxing match recently. Blueface actually won that fight in an impressive fashion for a non-Blueface actually won that fight in an impressive fashion for a non-boxer. Anyway, Wack 100 asked for a meeting with Tekashi69 and requested that his butt buddy DJ Ak facilitate that meeting. What happens next: only the twilight zone gets it. A three-hour interview has allegedly ensued in Miami for a new podcast.

At any rate, the irony was not missed by Mysonne The General. He stated that Wack is a Blood gang member, a triple OG at that, doing a meeting with someone that snitched on other Bloods, New York Bloods but Bloods nonetheless. Furthermore, Takashi is simply the biggest rat in Hip-Hop. Now for a street legend to meet with him, I guess that’s weird. I dunno.

When people say there are no rules, I think that’s what you’re talking about. Again, I really have no dog in this fight and I really truly don’t care, but it is perplexing to say the least. I suppose we just have to wait and see what happens. Either way, I will not be watching three hours of any interview, not this, not anybody!