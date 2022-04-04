Goonew’s Dead Body Propped Up In Club For Final Party

Rapper Goonew was tragically murdered last year, but he is still making headlines in death. He was funeralized in the club he loved…on stage.

Rapper Goonew died last month. We covered his death and we covered his life. Our last interview he said that he is just a regular person who likes to get money off rap. But I beg to differ.

Despite his death, Goonew is now making news again. The celebration of life was like no other. When I saw this video I couldn’t believe what my eyes were looking at. In fact it took me a few moments to register exactly what was going on.

I looked at the visuals. I saw a man standing with skinny jeans on and fresh kicks. But he wasn’t moving. He looked almost as if he was about to get on stage and perform. He just looked over the crowd.

But then, I started to hear the music that was being sung. And then I read some of the comments. And then I realized it was Marilyn Rapper Goonew, who had been murdered late last month. Well, they decided to have a celebration of life for him in club bliss, the infamous club bliss.

As you can imagine, this went viral. I have seen it in numerous posts, including Joe Clair, the former host of Rap City.

Check it out.

This is creepy!

I have so many thoughts, but I want to know yours! What do you think about this sort of “funeral”? Is it appropriate or just some heathen ritual for clout?