Rapper Raps About Robbing ATMs Out Of Town, Gets Arrested For Robbing ATMs Out Of Town 

People are getting dumber and dumber. A man raps about robbing ATMs out of town and then gets arrested for robbing ATMs out of town.

You guys aren’t going to believe this one.

A rapper from Houston raps about robbing ATMs on YouTube and is later arrested for robbing an ATM in Tennessee. You cannot make this up.

A Houston-based rapper makes the genius creative maneuver and decides he is going to rap about robbing ATMs out of state. He is now incarcerated for doing exactly what he rhymed about. You cannot make this up.

According to police in Nashville, Tennessee, Darius Dugas, 27, and number others were arrested after they checked out of a motel. 30-year old Ladesion Riley was among those arrested in Dickson, TN. They allegedly hit a lick, but it did not last long.

Riley is also a rapper.

Well, this guy decides he’s going to make a song called “Make It Home” and rap about robbing ATMs out of state. He goes into details about the crimes, including rapping about having thousands of dollars in his vehicle, praying to avoid a high-speed car chase with cops, and make it home safely. Well, he did all of the above except making it home. He made it to the BING.

Well, I’m sure the cops got a little chuckle out of it. We cannot say FTW and not cite this as out of pocket too.

Douglas Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, told FOX26, “If you’re going to rap about it, then turn around and be about it and get caught, that’s on you. You shouldn’t do stupid crap, and you definitely shouldn’t violate the law and talk about it.”

“Convicted felons doing their music videos with guns,” Griffith continued. “How dumb is that? That right there is enough for them to get charged again.”

Well, Mr. Officer has a point, like it or not.

This dude goes by the name of “Jug God” so he is basically a scammer. I really hate scammers. To me, they are the lowest of the low because they pray on trickery and avoid confrontation.

This is the only Juggin’ I know.

ILLSEED OUT!

illseed