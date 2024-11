Ray J is now expressing his disbelief in the onslaught of allegations Diddy faces as his alleged “freak-off” parties have become at the center of his federal indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering crimes.

During his latest interview with Chris Cuomo for NewsNation, Ray J opened up about the swirling allegations against Diddy, particularly scrutinizing the infamous claims of wild “freak-off” parties. Though Ray J had previously been vocal, speaking out about the horrors of Hollywood, he’s now changed his tune and his slamming the rumors as sensationalism. In his initial remarks, the “One Wish” hitmaker appears to give Diddy the benefit of the doubt over his lavish, fabled about parties, calling the allegations surrounding them “out of control” and more.

“I think a lot of the stories are becoming out of control, It’s super extreme again,” Ray J said. “You know, you start one way and then as it builds, there’s thousands of people creating a new narrative. When you do your research, do your due diligence on it, a lot of it doesn’t come back real. It’s starting to feel like it’s all one-sided against one man and people are liking it.”

Ray J elaborated further when asked for his prediction whether other major A-List celebrities will be implicated in the sensational stories as Diddy’s case develops.

“You know, I think that there might have been times where people partied with a certain team of people, and it might have been a freak-off at that party, right?” he said. He emphasized his skepticism, adding, “But I can guarantee you, most of the celebrities that went to those parties never even heard of a freak-off.”

Ray J didn’t hold back as he continued pondering whether the claims were exaggerated.

“The freak-offs in the beginning sounded really interesting and entertaining, I would say,” he remarked. “But in this space now, when you look back, where were the freak-offs?”

As the conversation shifted, Ray J began to break down his personal conflict with Diddy’s sons, which had made headlines recently following their alleged altercation outside of a nightclub. While addressing the rumored incident, Ray J also spoke about the claims he made regarding the assassination attempt on his life that he shocked social media users with earlier this month.

In doing so, he shot down claims that either incident had anything to do with his reconciliation with Diddy’s sons, which is more-so rooted his belief that de-escalation is paramount in highly tense situations.

“You know, we all had to sit down, and we had to really figure out what this looks like and what we should do, moving forward — and so we’ve worked out our differences,” he confirmed.

Ray J’s revelations come amidst Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles. In September, Diddy was arrested after being federally indicted on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. The Bad Boy Records founder’s criminal trial is set for May 2025.