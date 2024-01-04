Rick Ross To Transition From Rapper To Boxing Promoter?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Maybach Music Group promotions fighters are going to be making major bread!

Rick Ross just might be venturing into the lucrative space of celebrity boxing on a multi-million dollar whim. Rozay not only broke Adin Ross’s chair during his recent appearance on stream, he also seemingly broke the news that he would be interested in financing a celebrity boxing match. The revelation arrived seemingly on the spot after Ross told Rozay he was interested in boxing another trending streamer.

“Who you got on a scope right—who No. 1 right now?” Rozay asked Ross.

It seems Ross really got Rozay’s attention when he mentioned he would be willing to spar his friend and fellow stream iShowSpeed over AMP streamer Kai Cenat.

“If I wanted to put up $5 million would you do that—you versus him [iShowSpeed],” Rozay asked Ross. “I believe this is a great situation, this is a great business venture, am I wrong?”

As if his earnest reflection on the business side of the brawl wasn’t enough of an indicator of his interest, Rozay went on to up the ante further, telling Ross “I need to get you and Speed in the gym,” before the end of the video.

What do y’all think? Can Rozay help Ross and Speed put up Jake Paul numbers in the arena of amateur professional boxing?

Check out the clip below.