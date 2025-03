Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross is taunting 50 Cent over his alleged financial struggles with the G-Unit film studio and offered to buy his music masters.

Rick Ross reignited tensions with 50 Cent Wednesday by mocking his reported woes in financing his planned G-Unit film studio in Louisiana and offering to purchase his music masters to raise money.

In a video on his Instagram Stories Wednesday (March 12), Ross taunted 50 Cent, suggesting the rapper-turned-media mogul struggled to get his ambitious film studio project off the ground.

The Maybach Music boss poked fun at the location, highlighting Louisiana’s affordability as a potential sign of desperation.

“50, boy I see you struggling making that G-Unit film studio out there in Louisiana where that cheapest land at,” Ross joked. “You thought you was going to be able to do it. You thought you was going to be able to get them loans. What’s wrong? What’s taking so long?”

He added insult to injury by referencing Big Meech, the incarcerated Black Mafia Family (BMF) leader with whom 50 Cent has recently had public friction.

“You had the renderings, then you try to go get them loans and ain’t nobody loan you that money,” Ross continued. “You ain’t even built the G-Unit studio yet. That might be why when I stood next to Meech, your knees buckled. Put your back against the wall.”

Ross then turned the knife by publicly questioning whether 50 Cent owned the rights to his own music catalog and mockingly offered to buy them outright.

“I’ll buy your masters,” Ross said, laughing. “You better shut up.”

50 Cent Taunts Rick Ross Over Millennium Tour Gig

The latest verbal exchange between the two rap stars follows a recent social media jab.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent clowned Rick Ross for being billed as a “special guest” on the upcoming Millennium Tour 2025 headlined by Bow Wow.

In since-deleted Instagram posts, 50 Cent joked about Ross’s apparent inability to headline his own shows, accusing him of relying on collaborations with Drake to draw audiences.

50 Cent wrote, “[Ninja emoji]’s get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow.”

He also advised Ross to bring Floyd Mayweather and Big Meech on stage to boost his performance appeal, referencing their recent conflicts.

50 Cent further mocked Ross by posting a clip of Bow Wow looking bewildered, captioning it: “Bow Wow like I didn’t ask for this [ninja emoji] to be on this tour.”