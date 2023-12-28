Rick Ross Vouches For Lil Baby’s Budget Travel Choice Following Viral Airport Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

I can already see it, a 4PF X MMG X Spirit Airlines collaboration.

Rick Ross has come to the defense of Lil Baby after social media users are attempting to smear his name over a viral airport video.

Over the weekend, a clip of a fan interacting with the 4PF rapper has been making rounds on social media, with fans accusing Lil Baby of boarding a Spirit airlines flight. Even though Spirit is considered a budget travel option alternative to major airlines, Ross seemingly has no shame in flying with the carrier and even commended Baby for doing the same. Rozay went on to reveal that not only has he flown Spirit in the past, but he also claimed he did it for well over a decade in a comment on an Instagram post reposting the clip.

“Wise man, I did it 15 years straight,” Ross wrote in the comment.

Say what you want, but we all did just see Rozay buy a jet and put out a virtual ZipRecruiter application for a personal flight attendant—so maybe all of those Spirit flights saved him some serious cash over the years.

Check out the clip of the hilarious interaction below.