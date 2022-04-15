Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Are Not Breaking Up!

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are not breaking up and there’s no cheating! Praise the gods above!

I can sure tell you guys that the PR teams of the superstars needs to step their game up. Why do I see that? Because finally, after about 24 hours of May him on social media, they have finally stated that the rumors of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna breaking up are patently false!

I am not sure why it had to take that long or even a statement from a publicist to verify this, but that’s what happened. I find this to be good news.

Why?

First of all both of these fine individuals deserves a shot at being completely happy. And second of all: pregnant Rihanna. Third of all: Black men. A$AP Rocky was going to make us all look terrible and we all know Black men don’t cheat!

So all is well that ends well with these two. And on this Good Friday and this Easter weekend, we have nothing more to say other than the best of wishes!

For that fashionisto – leave the rumors to the rumor guys! Stop chasing clout!

Illseed…out!