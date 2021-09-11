Rihanna Graces the Cover of DAZED Magazine, & She Gave Us a LEWK

Rihanna does it again.

The Bajan billionaire has graced the cover of DAZED Magazine this month, and needless to say, she’s served us all a whole LEWK.

Check out her cover below.

This issue we’re celebrating our 30th anniversary, and who better to party with than @rihanna? Shot by #RafaelPavarotti and styled by our Editor-in-Chief #IbKamara, we reflect on why Rihanna is the woman we are all willing to wait for.



See more:https://t.co/lPVdcM3KFO#Dazed30 pic.twitter.com/nSdfyP9fVU — Dazed (@Dazed) September 10, 2021

The cover photo was shot by Rafael Pavarotti and styled by Ib Kamara.

Durga Chew-Bose broke down Rihanna and her career, her success, and what’s next for us (and by extension, us).

“Rihanna’s big enterprise – her Billboard-charting music, her beauty front office, her designs and who she sends down the runway – all of it, is unbothered though never fooled. She’s always paying attention. When the new album arrives, you can trust that it will disorganize and organize us all. I can’t wait. I can wait,” she wrote.

And Rihanna, herself, promoted the cover on her own social media pages. Looks like it’s got her seal of approval! Take a look.

There’s also an alternate cover for your viewing pleasure, which features Rihanna in a full bodysuit that hugs every inch of her curves. Check it out below.

Her reign just won’t let up — so you’d better get used to it, if you haven’t already. Hating won’t change anything except your face. Seethe, haters! Yes, Riri! Serve!