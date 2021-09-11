Rihanna Graces the Cover of DAZED Magazine, & She Gave Us a LEWK

Rihanna does it again.
The Bajan billionaire has graced the cover of DAZED Magazine this month, and needless to say, she’s served us all a whole LEWK.
Check out her cover below.
The cover photo was shot by Rafael Pavarotti and styled by Ib Kamara.
Durga Chew-Bose broke down Rihanna and her career, her success, and what’s next for us (and by extension, us).
“Rihanna’s big enterprise – her Billboard-charting music, her beauty front office, her designs and who she sends down the runway – all of it, is unbothered though never fooled. She’s always paying attention. When the new album arrives, you can trust that it will disorganize and organize us all. I can’t wait. I can wait,” she wrote.
And Rihanna, herself, promoted the cover on her own social media pages. Looks like it’s got her seal of approval! Take a look.
There’s also an alternate cover for your viewing pleasure, which features Rihanna in a full bodysuit that hugs every inch of her curves. Check it out below.
Her reign just won’t let up — so you’d better get used to it, if you haven’t already. Hating won’t change anything except your face. Seethe, haters! Yes, Riri! Serve!