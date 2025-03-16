Rihanna Rumors: Another Billionaire Baby With A$AP Rocky?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna is reportedly pregnant with baby number three, continuing her billionaire reign while fans still wait for new music.

Rihanna and alleged baby number three just gave fans a whole new reason to scream. Yes, folks, word on the streets is our favorite bad gal is reportedly expecting another baby. There are accounts that she’s glowing and showing yet again.

Last week, Rihanna was spotted back home in Barbados and she had a belly that announced itself. She was reportedly in full bloom.

While she hasn’t officially said a word on social media, sources close to the situation have “confirmed“ that this is not speculation. A$AP Rocky continues his unbroken streak as the luckiest man in rap. At this point, he’s basically the president of the Navy, minus the songs. Maybe he can get her to “birth” some new albums?

Rihanna already shares two sons with Rocky, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers. They love the Letter R. The third baby’s name better start with R, too.

Meanwhile, fans are still holding their breath for that long-awaited album. Rihanna does not owe us a single note, no matter how we feel. She’s a certified billionaire, beauty mogul and fashion icon. I can never be mad! She gave us Anti! Until we get full confirmation, let’s salute the queen. She’s living her life and growing her family.