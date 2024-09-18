Rihanna & Terence Crawford Share Funny Moment Together Over UFC’s Kendrick Lamar Mishap

Rihanna and boxing champion Terence Bud Crawford appeared to share a good laugh together during their recent link up.

Bud Crawford was spotted at Rihanna‘s Fenty hair launch event in London chatting it up with none other than the Bad Gal herself. Though most of their conversation appeared to be unintelligible due to the background noise, Bud Crawford seemingly confirmed they were keke’ing about the UFC’s recent production blunder involving the Omaha-bred fighter. A mistake that labeled the boxer Kendrick Lamar in front of millions of viewers during a live fight card.

”It really was you,” Rihanna appeared to say to Bud Crawford, while explaining one of her team members pointed him out to her.

Bud Crawford appeared to remark on the experience in the caption of the post, in which both he and Rihanna were seemingly trolling the UFC.

“Shoutout to my girl @badgalriri she said she don’t appreciate yall calling me @kendricklamar,” Bud Crawford wrote. “Y’all better show some respect for the #P4P KING.”

For those of you who may be a little behind, Bud Crawford was incorrectly identified as Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar during the broadcast of UFC 306 while sitting next to His Excellency Turki Alalshaikh. Make no mistake, Alalshaikh, who is a member of the Saudi Royal Court, is the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) which is in part responsible for organizing the primetime fights that occur in Saudi Arabia. In essence, one would think that Bud Crawford would be identified correctly considering he was sitting next to an individual of such high caliber within the combat sports realm. But, mistakes were made, and there’s no sense in crying over spilled milk — or blood!

However, what’s even crazier is the fact that UFC CEO Dana White spoke in a press conference immediately following the fight, during which he shared his belief that both Bud Crawford and Lamar do share a resemblance. All in all, it appears as though the champ is taking it in stride at the moment. After all, he could have been compared to a less galvanizing figure — making his comparison to Kendrick a little less disrespectful. Nevertheless, we imagine he’s gonna be on his Birdman-ish moving forward by consistently pressuring folks to put some “respeck” his name. You know he ain’t gonna say it no mo’!

Check out the post above to see Bud Crawford and RiRi’s interaction.