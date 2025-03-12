Rihanna Trolls Fan Over Shady Remarks About Baby Names

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna still isn’t the one to play with, and neither are her babies!

Rihanna has a little to no patience when it comes to fans coming for her and A$AP Rocky’s children’s names.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the multi-platinum vocalist recently shared a post on Instagram commemorating her newfound status as a mother of two. The post featured intimate images of RiRi with her newborn, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky, which were taking shortly after she gave birth to her youngest child.

“By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay,” Rihanna wrote in the caption of the post.

“1- RZA 2- Riot Rose,” she wrote before adding, “And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

Though the majority of the comment section was filled with affectionate messages from Rihanna’s celebrity peers such as Naomi Campbell, Katy Perry and more, a random IG user appeared to rain on the parade with their negative comment. More specifically, a user by the name of Tatianagalaxy commented on the post remarking how she “hates their names so bad.”

Rihanna quickly replied, writing, “Ok tatiana.”

This isn’t the first time this year that Rihanna has gone viral over checking someone who got on her nerves. She swiftly shut down a reporter’s question about A$AP Rocky’s former friend following his not guilty verdict in the 2021 gun assault case he fought against A$AP Relli, making it clear she wasn’t entertaining any drama.

As cameras rolled, the journalist attempted to question A$AP Rocky about his feelings towards former friend ASAP Relli (Terell Ephron), who testified against him. However, Rihanna swiftly put the reporter in their place.

Before Rocky could respond, Rihanna swiftly stepped in—spinning around, raising her hand and cutting off the reporter with a sharp retort: “How you think it feel?”

Watch the video of the encounter in the post below.

“how do you think it feels?” rihanna was sick of dumb questions 😭 pic.twitter.com/vLLv24WiNt — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) February 19, 2025